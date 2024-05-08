Palestinians thought a cease-fire had been clinched. Then the tanks rolled in.

The dilemma means some Palestinians are disregarding evacuation warnings in Rafah, worried that it would be more dangerous to try to move somewhere with no humanitarian aid. For many, no place seems safe. The bombed-out rubble that places such as Khan Younis have become contains little-to-no infrastructure to support a population. Rafah is on the verge of seeing a new Israeli military operation. And the al-Mawasi area along the coast, where Israel has directed people, still doesn’t have the kind of support necessary to accommodate large numbers of people, aid groups say.