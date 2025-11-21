Paramount, Comcast and Netflix submit bids For Warner Bros. Discovery
Summary
Of the three bidders, only Paramount is pursuing all of Warner Discovery, including cable channels.
Paramount, Comcast and Netflix have submitted bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of the storied Warner Bros. movie and television studio and HBO, according to people familiar with the matter.
