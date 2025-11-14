Paramount, Comcast, Netflix prepare bids for Warner as deadline approaches
Summary
Warner Bros. Discovery is holding the auction process in the hopes of having it completed by the end of the year.
Paramount, Comcast and Netflix are preparing bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, according to people familiar with the matter.
