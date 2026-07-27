Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.
Paramount Wanted to Close Its Warner Deal Quickly. Now It’s in Limbo.
SummaryThe companies can’t combine yet, meaning promised cost savings and strategic moves are on hold while rivals push ahead.
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.
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