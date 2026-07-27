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Paramount Wanted to Close Its Warner Deal Quickly. Now It’s in Limbo.

Joe Flint, WSJ
4 min read27 Jul 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison pushed aggressively to merge with Warner.
Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison pushed aggressively to merge with Warner.
Summary

The companies can’t combine yet, meaning promised cost savings and strategic moves are on hold while rivals push ahead.

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Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.

The two companies remain tethered to one another as a federal court considers claims that their $81 billion deal violates antitrust law. The case could stretch well into next year.

The two companies remain tethered to one another as a federal court considers claims that their $81 billion deal violates antitrust law. The case could stretch well into next year.

Last week, Paramount said it wouldn’t proceed with the merger until June 1, 2027, or until legal challenges from 12 states, led by California, and from the Writers Guild of America, are resolved, whichever comes first.

The parties are expected to begin negotiating a trial schedule in the coming days. Paramount has pushed for a November trial, while California Attorney General Rob Bonta told The Wall Street Journal he favors a January start date.

The predicament has put Paramount and Warner in corporate limbo. Rather than preparing to combine the companies, Paramount’s attention will be dominated by discovery, depositions and defending the merger in court, leaving integration plans largely on hold. Meanwhile, competitors continue investing, acquiring rights and expanding their businesses.

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Meet the Author

Joe Flint

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalParamount Wanted to Close Its Warner Deal Quickly. Now It’s in Limbo.

Paramount Wanted to Close Its Warner Deal Quickly. Now It’s in Limbo.

Joe Flint, WSJ
4 min read27 Jul 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison pushed aggressively to merge with Warner.
Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison pushed aggressively to merge with Warner.
Summary

The companies can’t combine yet, meaning promised cost savings and strategic moves are on hold while rivals push ahead.

Gift this article

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.

The two companies remain tethered to one another as a federal court considers claims that their $81 billion deal violates antitrust law. The case could stretch well into next year.

The two companies remain tethered to one another as a federal court considers claims that their $81 billion deal violates antitrust law. The case could stretch well into next year.

Last week, Paramount said it wouldn’t proceed with the merger until June 1, 2027, or until legal challenges from 12 states, led by California, and from the Writers Guild of America, are resolved, whichever comes first.

The parties are expected to begin negotiating a trial schedule in the coming days. Paramount has pushed for a November trial, while California Attorney General Rob Bonta told The Wall Street Journal he favors a January start date.

The predicament has put Paramount and Warner in corporate limbo. Rather than preparing to combine the companies, Paramount’s attention will be dominated by discovery, depositions and defending the merger in court, leaving integration plans largely on hold. Meanwhile, competitors continue investing, acquiring rights and expanding their businesses.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Joe Flint

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalParamount Wanted to Close Its Warner Deal Quickly. Now It’s in Limbo.
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