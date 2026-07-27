Paramount Wanted to Close Its Warner Deal Quickly. Now It’s in Limbo.

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are at the altar—but can’t tie the knot quite yet.
The two companies remain tethered to one another as a federal court considers claims that their $81 billion deal violates antitrust law. The case could stretch well into next year.
The two companies remain tethered to one another as a federal court considers claims that their $81 billion deal violates antitrust law. The case could stretch well into next year.
Last week, Paramount said it wouldn’t proceed with the merger until June 1, 2027, or until legal challenges from 12 states, led by California, and from the Writers Guild of America, are resolved, whichever comes first.
The parties are expected to begin negotiating a trial schedule in the coming days. Paramount has pushed for a November trial, while California Attorney General Rob Bonta told The Wall Street Journal he favors a January start date.
The predicament has put Paramount and Warner in corporate limbo. Rather than preparing to combine the companies, Paramount’s attention will be dominated by discovery, depositions and defending the merger in court, leaving integration plans largely on hold. Meanwhile, competitors continue investing, acquiring rights and expanding their businesses.