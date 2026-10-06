Paramount will be risky after Warner Deal; Disney, Netflix look like better bets

Paramount Skydance faces a tough task making its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery work after the deal closes Tuesday.
For investors partial to the out-of-favor entertainment business, industry leaders Disney and Netflix look like better bets. Disney and Netflix have somewhat higher valuations, but better businesses, more favorable outlooks, and stronger balance sheets.
Paramount, which plans to change its name to Skydance when the merger is completed, needs to integrate a much larger company, plus generate extremely high projected financial synergies. It also aims to slash its debt at a time when the combined companies’ largest business, TV networks, is in decline.