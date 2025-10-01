Patients are diagnosing themselves with home tests, devices and chatbots

The company is responding to demand by patients who want to be more involved in their care and control their own data, says Quest Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yuri Fesko. Quest contracts with physicians who must review and approve orders; they are also available to consult on the results. With a shortage of both primary-care doctors and specialists, Fesko says, the consumer-ordered tests can help identify those most in need of follow-up and identify red flags early. Both Labcorp and Quest encourage patients to follow up with their own physician to review results and determine any next steps.