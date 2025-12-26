Patients who searched in vain for mental-health care take insurers to court

Construction company executive Michelle Mazzola, a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in Connecticut earlier this year, said she spent months trying to find in-network treatment for her autistic toddler, but couldn’t find anyone on the website for her insurance company, Anthem. The Mazzolas, who receive insurance coverage through an employer plan, pay as much as $20,000 each month for their 2-year-old’s out-of-network care. “It has made a huge difference in his life,” she said. “It’s unfair that there are millions of kids out there whose parents can’t afford this.”