After Joe Greene’s doctor unexpectedly retired, the New York City real-estate broker scrambled to renew prescriptions to treat his anxiety and depression. He called dozens of mental-health providers listed on his insurer’s website, but kept coming up empty.
Patients who searched in vain for mental-health care take insurers to court
SummaryLawsuits accuse insurance companies of providing false information about therapists and doctors.
