Patients who searched in vain for mental-health care take insurers to court

After Joe Greene’s doctor unexpectedly retired, the New York City real-estate broker scrambled to renew prescriptions to treat his anxiety and depression. He called dozens of mental-health providers listed on his insurer’s website, but kept coming up empty.
“They either don’t pick up, they aren’t in-network or they aren’t seeing new patients,” said Greene, 59 years old. The prospect of losing access to psychiatric medications he had taken for decades began to affect his business and family life. “It was terrifying. You can’t just go cold turkey on these things,” he said.
Greene is one of a growing number of patients who have sued their insurance companies this past year, arguing they promise mental-health coverage that is virtually nonexistent.
“Mental-health issues have had much more cultural acceptance, especially since Covid,” said Sara Haviva Mark, a lawyer who has worked on insurance-related cases. “One reason these lawsuits are being brought now is people are willing to talk about it.”
By law, insurers must provide customers with an accurate list of doctors, hospitals and other providers covered by their plan. Lawyers say that when companies fail to do so patients end up paying high costs for out-of-network care, delaying care or opting to go without any treatment at all.
Lawmakers, academics and regulators have documented the existence of these faulty insurance directories—often referred to as ghost networks—for years. A Wall Street Journal investigation earlier this year found that many providers listed in the directories of Medicaid plans had seen few or no patients.
But researchers and lawyers say the studies have done little to improve insurance networks because the companies have faced few penalties.
“The reports have not changed the fact that it is cheaper to break the law than comply with the law,” said Abigail Burman, a lawyer who has studied the issue.
Insurers have argued they are reliant on information provided by doctors and hospitals. “Maintaining accurate directories is a shared responsibility between clinicians, facilities and health insurance providers,” Danielle Lloyd, an executive at health-insurance trade group AHIP, wrote in a letter responding to a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services request for information.
Construction company executive Michelle Mazzola, a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in Connecticut earlier this year, said she spent months trying to find in-network treatment for her autistic toddler, but couldn’t find anyone on the website for her insurance company, Anthem. The Mazzolas, who receive insurance coverage through an employer plan, pay as much as $20,000 each month for their 2-year-old’s out-of-network care. “It has made a huge difference in his life,” she said. “It’s unfair that there are millions of kids out there whose parents can’t afford this.”
A spokeswoman for Anthem said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. The insurer meets state law requirements and relies on providers to update their information, the spokeswoman said.
One reason the problem is particularly acute in mental-health care is that psychologists, therapists and other specialists often have little incentive to take insurance. The amount insurers pay providers tends to be lower than for medical or surgical care, said lawyer Brian Hufford, who specializes in health-insurance litigation.
“In areas like New York, there are enough people who can pay out of pocket that a lot of therapists can do well with cash-paying customers,” Hufford said. “What that means is anyone who is not well-off financially has difficulty getting care.”
California plaintiff Jenniffer Roiz selected her employer plan because it touted its mental-health coverage but then struggled to find a therapist who would take her insurance, her lawsuit said. Roiz initially continued to see her existing therapist, who was out-of-network, then opted to go without any treatment at all.
Roiz’s law firm, Pollock Cohen, said its own research backs up her experience. It conducted a secret shopper study using a method designed by a health researcher, in which law-firm interns called 100 mental-health providers listed as in-network within a 25-mile radius of Roiz’s home. About half were unreachable, even after multiple calls, the lawsuit said. Only 13% of the 100 providers were in-network and willing to schedule an appointment within one month.
Her insurer, Blue Shield of California, said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Insurers have faced lawsuits over inaccurate listings for about a decade, but the newer lawsuits focusing on mental-health care have yet to clear key legal hurdles, including receiving a green light from a judge to proceed as class actions.
One particular challenge in these cases is quantifying compensation for people who received no mental-health treatment at all, said lawyer Steve Cohen, who represents several plaintiffs. “The irony is that the people who are most hurt, those that abandon the search for care, have the hardest time recovering damages,” he said.
Two earlier lawsuits on the issue—but not specifically mental-health care—reached settlements this fall. Cigna agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle allegations that it wrongly classified some providers as in-network. And Health Net said it would pay $40 million to resolve allegations it used inaccurate provider directories. Cigna and Health Net have denied wrongdoing.
Greene, the real-estate broker, ultimately wasn’t able to find a provider who was in the network of his insurance company, Healthfirst. He has instead paid about $50,000 over a couple of years for an out-of-network psychiatrist. Healthfirst declined to comment.
“It can’t be just me,“ he said. “I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this.”
Write to Corinne Ramey at corinne.ramey@wsj.com