Pausing foreign applications to American universities is a terrible idea

Mr Vance has often complained, with some justification, about censorship on campus. So it is galling for him now to favour deporting foreign students for their views and making new student applications subject to social-media vetting. College is supposed to be a place where the young explore new ideas, not a place where they venture only with burner phones, terrified to reveal they once shared a meme sympathising with Palestinians or mocking Mr Trump. The only students likely to have clean social-media feeds will be those from police states like China, who have internalised the lesson that free expression attracts unwelcome attention. Perhaps that is why the administration has also said that it will “aggressively" revoke visas of Chinese students.