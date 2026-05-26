Is peace at hand between the U.S. and Iran, or is talk of an end to the war just more hype and spin? Is the potential agreement, as President Trump insists, a good deal that is much tougher than anything the Obama administration managed to negotiate? Or is it the thinly disguised surrender of a Trump administration desperate to liquidate a war the president now privately feels he should never have launched?
Peace may not be at hand in Iran
SummaryBoth sides want the war over, but the gap between their basic requirements is wide.
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