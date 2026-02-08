Peace negotiations give freezing Kyiv a hint of hope
Talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi could point towards a compromise
The electricians of Kyiv’s Troyeshina district see the worst of it. For over a week the working-class suburb has been without central heating, with 300,000 people exposed to temperatures as low as -20°C. Residents’ nerves are fraying—as is the wiring, strained by surges from improvised stoves. Electricians scuttle between the brutalist housing blocks, patching burnt-out connections. At least two have died on the job. Nina Svyrydovych, a utility manager, says they are often greeted as gods: “People hope we will deliver light." At other times they become lightning-rods for public anger. On January 28th dozens of residents blocked a road to stop workers leaving a job, until police intervened.