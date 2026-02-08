Peace negotiations give freezing Kyiv a hint of hope

No breakthrough is likely before March, when Russia’s winter offensive will have ended and its economic problems could start to bite. For now, Ukraine appears to be pursuing a two-track strategy. On the one hand it is showing commitment to Plan A, the American-led negotiation. If these succeed, Ukraine would get a chance of peace and EU membership; Russia would get sanctions relief and new American business deals. In parallel, Mr Zelensky is also preparing Plan B, fighting on with a strengthened army. At a presentation in Kyiv on January 26th Mykhailo Fyodorov, his newly installed minister of defence, showed off a futuristic vision of digitalised warfare using drone technologies and gamer logic. Few generals present believed the war would end soon.