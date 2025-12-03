Pentagon deploys new Kamikaze drone copied from Iranian design
Summary
An American defense company, SpektreWorks, has produced a cheap drone that is similar to Iran’s Shahed device.
The Pentagon is deploying to the Middle East a new kamikaze drone copied from a widely used Iranian version, turning to a crude but effective weapon.
