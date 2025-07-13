Pentagon official at center of weapons pause on Ukraine wants US to focus on China
Michael R. Gordon , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Jul 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Summary
Elbridge Colby’s memo highlighting U.S. weapons shortages influenced the decision to pause some arms shipments to Ukraine.
WASHINGTON : Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy official, wants to refocus the U.S. military on countering China. That has put him at the center of the Trump administration’s abrupt moves on providing weapons to Ukraine.
