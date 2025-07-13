Some of those frank discussions have included pressing Japan and Australia to make clear what military steps they are prepared to take in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, according to a person familiar with the exchanges. Colby’s efforts have surprised some officials in the region because the U.S.’s longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity" has avoided an explicit statement about what actions Washington might take if Chinese forces moved against Taiwan, and even Trump hasn’t spelled out what he would do. Colby’s discussions were earlier reported by the Financial Times.