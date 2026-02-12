Pentagon prepares second aircraft carrier to deploy to the Middle East
Summary
President Trump is ratcheting up the pressure on Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program.
The Pentagon has told a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare to deploy to the Middle East as the U.S. military prepares for a potential attack on Iran, according to three U.S. officials.
