Pentagon prepares second aircraft carrier to deploy to the Middle East

The Pentagon has told a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare to deploy to the Middle East as the U.S. military prepares for a potential attack on Iran, according to three U.S. officials.

President Trump said Tuesday that he was weighing sending a second carrier to the Middle East to prepare for military action if negotiations with Iran failed. The order to deploy could be issued in a matter of hours, one of the officials said.

The officials cautioned that Trump hadn’t yet given an official order to deploy the second carrier, and that plans could change. The carrier would join aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln that is already in the region.

One of the officials said the Pentagon was readying a carrier to deploy in two weeks, likely from the U.S. East Coast. The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush is completing a series of training exercises off the coast of Virginia, and it could potentially expedite those exercises, officials say.

Trump is scheduled to meet Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to discuss Iran negotiations. Details regarding a potential second round of talks with Iran have yet to be ironed out, officials say.

The U.S. has built up its firepower in the region in recent weeks, sending in the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln from the South China Sea, as well as additional warships, air defenses and fighter squadrons.

The deployment of a second carrier to the Middle East would mark the first time there have been two carriers in the region in nearly a year, when the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS Carl Vinson were both in the Middle East to battle Yemen-backed Houthi rebels in March 2025.