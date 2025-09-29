Pentagon pushes to double missile production for potential China conflict
Drew FitzGerald , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Sept 2025, 06:33 pm IST
Summary
U.S. military leaders are urging defense contractors to increase assembly of 12 critical weapons.
The Pentagon, alarmed at the low weapons stockpiles the U.S. would have on hand for a potential future conflict with China, is urging its missile suppliers to double or even quadruple production rates on a breakneck schedule.
