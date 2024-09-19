Pentagon worries Israel is close to launching ground war in Lebanon
Alexander Ward , Nancy A. Youssef , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Sep 2024, 05:26 PM IST
SummaryThe wave of exploding electronic devices used by Hezbollah members could be a prelude to a wider attack by Israel.
A wave of deadly explosions of pagers and other electronic devices carried by militants in Lebanon has sharply heightened Pentagon concern about a potential ground war erupting in southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.
