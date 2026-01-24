Pentagon’s new defense strategy strikes conciliatory tone on China
Summary
The blueprint says the U.S. will focus attention on the Western Hemisphere while reducing its military role in Europe, South Korea and the Middle East.
The Pentagon stuck a conciliatory tone toward Beijing in its new defense strategy, stating that its overarching goal is to establish “strategic stability" in the Indo-Pacific region and de–escalate tensions with the Chinese military.
