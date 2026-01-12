Pessimism is the world’s main economic problem
Gloomy expectations are starting to matter more than the data
POSITIVE THINKING can help people who are feeling down. Politicians, too, have long understood that gloomy expectations can become self-fulfilling. In the late 1970s, as America grappled with an energy crisis and stagflation, President Jimmy Carter warned that the country’s gravest danger was a “crisis of confidence", one capable of corroding both public institutions and private enterprise. Decades later Abe Shinzo, Japan’s longest-serving leader, argued that stagnation was sustained by a “deflationary mindset", and tried to jolt households and firms out of it. More recently Xi Jinping, China’s paramount ruler, has made the promotion of “positive energy" a national priority.