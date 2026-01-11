Pessimism is the world’s main economic problem

Persistent pessimism has become one of the global economy’s biggest constraints. When expectations sour, economies can behave in ways that blunt the effects of otherwise sensible policy and distort politics. John Maynard Keynes captured this with the idea of “animal spirits”, which put confidence and expectations at the heart of economic outcomes. Robert Shiller, a Nobel-prizewinning economist, has since described how glum narratives can spread, shaping behaviour in ways not predicted by economic models. As gloom becomes entrenched across rich economies, it risks turning into a self-reinforcing drag on growth. The consequences are less investment in the future, a drift towards zero-sum protection and a politics that makes fiscal restraint harder to sustain.