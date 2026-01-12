Pessimism is the world’s main economic problem

Another expression of pessimism is the belief that the economy is rigged, which encourages zero-sum thinking. When people assume that gains for one group come only at another’s expense, they support policy that shifts the focus from growth to redistribution and protection. Pepper Culpepper of the University of Oxford and co-authors find that, across several rich countries, those who believe the system favours the wealthy are more likely to back explicitly zero-sum redistribution. Similar instincts shape views on migration and trade. Stefanie Stantcheva of Harvard University shows that zero-sum thinkers are more inclined towards protectionism and tighter borders—sentiments now widespread across advanced economies. The same logic applies to technological change, too. In Harvard’s latest youth poll, young Americans were more than three times as likely to say artificial intelligence would destroy opportunities as create them; in the FGS Global survey, more than seven in ten respondents favoured strict regulation and heavy taxation of AI firms. The likely result is a turn towards a defensive, fortress economy that promises protection, but dulls growth.