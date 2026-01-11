Pessimism is the world’s main economic problem

Today positive energy is in short supply. Pessimism has become widespread and persistent. In America consumer sentiment is near a record low. All around Europe economic confidence has been below its long-term average for over three years. A new poll by FGS Global, a consultancy, of 20,000 voters and business leaders across America, Britain, Canada, the EU and Japan finds a bleak consensus: in all 27 countries, majorities believe life will be harder for the next generation and that the system is rigged in favour of the rich. In all but Denmark, majorities judge public institutions ineffective and wasteful.