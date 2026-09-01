Pete Hegseth is conquering the Pentagon

Mr Hegseth’s purges have been dramatic. Since taking office, he has ousted at least 24 flag or general officers. Many appear to have been dismissed for no reason beyond their race, sex or associations with officers Mr Hegseth disliked. A former national guardsman who rose to the rank of major, Mr Hegseth has long held a particular grudge against the army, an institution he claims “spit me out”. In April he sacked General Randy George, America’s most senior army officer, and someone with whom Mr Driscoll had forged a close relationship. Chris Donahue, a feted four-star general who headed US Army Europe and Africa, was forced into retirement two months later after Mr Hegseth downgraded his command. As of today—and despite the ongoing war with Iran—the army has no Senate-confirmed chief of staff, secretary or commander of forces in Europe. Mr Driscoll’s deputy is also said to be on the cusp of leaving.