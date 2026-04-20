Pete Hegseth’s Feud With Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Spills Into Public View

By early 2026, Driscoll and Hegseth were feuding again, this time over a personnel issue. Hegseth and his aides had demanded that Driscoll remove several servicemembers from a highly selective list of officers slated to be promoted to one-star general, including Black and female officers, as well as Col. Dave Butler, Milley’s former spokesman, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. Driscoll repeatedly refused to strike the names of the Army officers from the list.