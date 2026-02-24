Pete Hegseth wages war on Anthropic

The restrictions have put it at loggerheads with Mr Hegseth, who has stipulated that companies providing the Pentagon with AI models must give it carte blanche to do with them what it likes, provided the actions are lawful. At the latest meeting with Mr Amodei, Mr Hegseth vowed to terminate Anthropic’s contract by February 27th if the AI lab did not agree to his terms. A senior Pentagon official said that if Anthropic did not “get on board” with the DoW’s conditions, it would risk being labelled as a supply-chain risk, and that the government could invoke the Defence Production Act (DPA), which gives the president authority to oblige companies to do national-security work.