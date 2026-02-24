Pete Hegseth wages war on Anthropic

The showdown took place during a meeting at the Pentagon between Mr Hegseth and Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s boss. Among AI labs, Anthropic was the first to do classified work for the Department of War (DoW), via a partnership with Palantir, a data firm, and Amazon Web Services, a cloud provider. But it also has clear red lines when it comes to the use of its models for national security. In negotiations with the DoW, it has insisted that Claude must be used neither for mass domestic surveillance nor for autonomous weapons.