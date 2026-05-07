Economists like to preach prudence, but they do not always practise it. Ibrahim Oweiss was a young economist in Egypt’s Ministry of Industry when he offered some frank advice to his bosses. He warned against a suffocating overconcentration of industry in Cairo and Alexandria. And he later criticised General Nasser’s hollow boast that Egypt made everything “from the needle to the missile” (it made neither well). This incaution made it safer for him to leave the country in 1960, and hard to return.
The myth of the petrodollar
SummaryAmerica’s currency supremacy runs deeper than oil
Economists like to preach prudence, but they do not always practise it. Ibrahim Oweiss was a young economist in Egypt’s Ministry of Industry when he offered some frank advice to his bosses. He warned against a suffocating overconcentration of industry in Cairo and Alexandria. And he later criticised General Nasser’s hollow boast that Egypt made everything “from the needle to the missile” (it made neither well). This incaution made it safer for him to leave the country in 1960, and hard to return.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More