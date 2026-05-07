The myth of the petrodollar

The other hostage crisis

The petrodollars described by Oweiss in 1974 are not now the fundamental source of the dollar’s dominance. And oil exporters will probably not decide the fate of the world’s monetary system. Still, the Iran war is not helping the dollar’s cause. America’s geopolitical adventurism as well as its aggressive use of financial sanctions is pushing more countries to consider alternative payment rails and other stores of value. In his speech over 50 years ago, Oweiss spoke of the fear that America might freeze or confiscate assets within its jurisdiction, despite its apparent fealty to free-market principles. He called these assets “hostage capital”. That idea, more than the petrodollar concept associated with his name, will explain the dollar’s fate in the coming years and decades.