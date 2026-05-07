The myth of the petrodollar

In 1974, as a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, Oweiss turned his attention to another troublesome concentration of assets: the dollars accruing to the Gulf’s oil exporters faster than they could make use of them. “I wish to introduce a new term: petrodollars,” he said at a speech in March that year. This ensured the word would always be associated with his name (although it had also appeared in an earlier testimony by Peter Peterson, a former American commerce secretary).