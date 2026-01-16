Philly Fed’s Paulson says rate cuts can wait, shows support for Powell
Summary
In her first interview with a national outlet since taking the job, Anna Paulson says the central bank chair has been “very effective.”
PHILADELPHIA—Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has become an unlikely folk hero, the subject of internet memes celebrating his stewardship of the central bank. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson knows this because her 20-year-old son sends them to her.
