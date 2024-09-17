‘Pig-butchering’ scams cost Americans billions. This lawyer is taking them on. | Mint

‘Pig-butchering’ scams cost Americans billions. This lawyer is taking them on.
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 17 Sep 2024, 07:58 PM IST
SummaryProsecutor Erin West has been one of the few to have any success against the overseas criminal networks perpetrating a new type of fraud.
In 2022, an unusual case came across the desk of Erin West, a California prosecutor who specializes in cybercrime. The victim was a 30-year-old man who thought he had met his soul mate on a dating app until he realized he had been conned out of $300,000. He was so ashamed that at times he was suicidal.
