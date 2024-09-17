‘Pig-butchering’ scams cost Americans billions. This lawyer is taking them on.

Word spread fast. West was inundated by calls and emails from others who had been swindled by online scammers but didn’t know how to get help. Some had gone to local police and were brushed off by officers, West said. Others reported what happened to U.S. government authorities but doing so never led anywhere, as far as they could tell. Some had never told anyone before, figuring it wasn’t worth the embarrassment of admitting they had fallen for a love scam.