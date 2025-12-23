Pill version of Wegovy is approved for use in the US
Novo Nordisk said it plans to start selling the new pill in the U.S. soon after the new year, with a cash price of $149 a month for the starting dose.
U.S. regulators approved the first GLP-1 weight-loss pill—a tablet formulation of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy—ushering in a new era of the obesity-drugs revolution that is expected to broaden their use.
