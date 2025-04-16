Pity American firms in China. Xi Jinping is hitting back

American bosses will also have to contend with the wrath of the Chinese state. Since 2019 regulators have developed a sophisticated legal framework for striking back against companies and countries. These include sanctions for following other countries’ sanctions, export restrictions and an “unreliable entities list" (uel), which, when a company is added to it, can stop its staff from entering the country and block it from doingtrade with China. According to a paper by Evan S. Medeiros of Georgetown University and Andrew Polk of Trivium, a consulting firm, these three mechanisms were used 15 times in 2023, but 115 times last year. In the first two and a half months of 2025 alone additions to the uel and export controls have been deployed around 60 times.