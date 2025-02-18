Planned US-Russia talks over Ukraine throw Europe into crisis
Summary
- French President Emmanuel Macron convenes emergency meeting of military powers as Trump prepares to negotiate Ukraine’s future without them.
PARIS—Europe’s main military powers were scrambling to reclaim a seat at the negotiating table after the Trump administration sidelined them from talks with Russia over the future of Ukraine and the continent’s broader security.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more