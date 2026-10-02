Police score big with little work in Trump’s immigration crackdown

Doddridge County Sheriff Clinton Boring committed his department to work on behalf of President Trump’s deportation campaign in February, though he didn’t expect to see many immigrants, legal or not. He had his sights on new squad cars.
“I honestly don’t think there are any Hispanics that live in Doddridge,” said Boring, whose West Virginia jurisdiction has about 7,600 residents. Even so, he added, “When you get an opportunity to get possibly $100,000 for equipment or vehicles, that’s a no-brainer.”