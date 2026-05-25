Politics and investing don’t mix: why your political affiliation could be hurting your returns

Consider the huge difference between Democratic and Republican investors’ views of the current economy under President Donald Trump, as measured by the University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment. Among Republicans this index stands at 85.0, 49.5 points higher than the 35.5 reading among Democrats. Just the opposite was the case over the four previous years. During Joe Biden’s presidency, the average index of consumer sentiment among Democrats was 31.5 points higher than among Republicans.