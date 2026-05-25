Political polarization is dangerous to your wealth. And overcoming it is a lot more difficult than previously thought, according to a new study.
Politics and investing don’t mix: why your political affiliation could be hurting your returns
Summaryn a contest between intellect and political identity, the latter all too often wins out, a new study finds.
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