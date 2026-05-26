The Spanish government is moving to block Polymarket and Kalshi, saying the two prediction-market platforms might be breaking the law by operating in the country without a gambling license.
Polymarket, Kalshi Face Spanish Ban
SummaryMadrid issued an order to block Polymarket and Kalshi’s websites while officials look into possible violations of gambling laws, proceedings that are expected to take up to four months.
The Spanish government is moving to block Polymarket and Kalshi, saying the two prediction-market platforms might be breaking the law by operating in the country without a gambling license.
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