Pope Leo takes on AI

Paglia and Smith laid the groundwork for guidelines known as the Rome Call for AI Ethics, published in 2020, which corporate signatories including IBM and Cisco pledged to follow. The 12-page pledge committed AI-makers to not violate the privacy or human rights of users or to further discrimination, and proposed that “those who design and deploy the use of AI must proceed with responsibility." Some AI pioneers, including Google and OpenAI, so far haven’t signed up. Paglia hopes to get them on board.