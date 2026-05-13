Potato-chip bags are going black and white because of the Iran war

TOKYO—War in Iran is draining the color from Japanese supermarket shelves.
Snack maker Calbee plans to switch to black-and-white packaging for some of its most popular potato chips because of chemical shortages, the company said Tuesday.
The new monochrome packages will go on sale in Japan May 25, Calbee said, blaming difficulties procuring raw materials such as naphtha, a petrochemical used in paints and inks.
Fans of lightly salted Calbee chips will no longer see the familiar orange and blue design, while seaweed-flavor enthusiasts will miss out on yellow and green. Consommé flavor is also affected, Calbee said.
The Japanese government expressed puzzlement. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said Japan has secured enough naphtha and similar oil-derived products to last into next year.