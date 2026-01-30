Powell exudes confidence about the economy. The Fed can wait to cut rates.
Summary
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell painted an upbeat picture of the economy at his latest press conference, suggesting the Fed could take its time in cutting interest rates.
As Jerome Powell’s term winds down as chair of the Federal Reserve, America’s central banker believes he is leaving the economy on “a firm footing." That suggests a lengthy pause in interest-rate cuts.
