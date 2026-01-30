Powell exudes confidence about the economy. The Fed can wait to cut rates.

Powell was also expansive when asked about central-bank independence. Independence, he said, is about protecting the public from the use of monetary policy for short-term political gain. He noted that advanced democracies similar to the U.S. have converged on the model that separates central-bank decisions from those of governing bodies, and warned that once public trust in that arrangement is lost, it is difficult to regain. Still, he said of the Fed’s independence from political interference, “we haven’t lost it and I don’t believe we will."