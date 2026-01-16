Powell investigation upends final stretch of Fed Chair contest
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 16 Jan 2026, 02:55 pm IST
Summary
President Trump wants a loyalist. Senators want independence. Backlash to a Justice Department probe highlights how those goals are in conflict.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threatens to upend the contest over whom President Trump will choose to succeed him as it enters its final stretch.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story