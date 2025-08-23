Powell is giving the market what it wants, not what it needs

Cook has said she won’t be “bullied" into leaving. If she does, the president would have the opportunity of placing four loyalists on the Fed’s Board of Governors. In addition to dissenters Waller and Bowman (both of whom were appointed by Trump), Trump has nominated Stephen Miran to fill the term of recently resigned Gov. Adriana Kugler. And, of course, there’s the replacement for Powell, whose term as Fed chair ends next May, although he has the option to stay on as a governor until January 2028.