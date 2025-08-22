Powell plans U-turn on an economic strategy that soured

The Federal Reserve has updates to make inside as well as out.

Federal Reserve officials are preparing to quietly retreat from a signature policy innovation unveiled five years ago.

In 2020, officials revamped their approach to setting rates, focusing on the risks brought on by near-zero interest rates and low prices. Today, officials are preparing to scrap that approach, now viewed as no longer relevant when facing the opposite problem of high and more volatile inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to lay out these changes at the Kansas City Fed’s economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday in what has become the central banking world’s most closely watched annual address.

The speech, his final one at the conference as Fed chair, offers him a high-profile opportunity to explain the conclusions of a monthslong review that abandons key innovations while rebutting charges that those changes contributed to the worst inflation surge in four decades.

The forthcoming changes won’t affect near-term policy decisions. Instead, they are part of what the Fed refers to as its “framework," which lays out how the central bank interprets its mandate from Congress to maintain low inflation while promoting healthy labor markets. The framework is codified in a statement the Fed first issued in 2012, when it formally established a 2% inflation target.

The 2020 changes involved two main shifts. First, the Fed said it would allow inflation to run modestly above its 2% target for periods to make up for times when it had fallen short. Second, officials said they would focus only on the unemployment rate being too high, rather than also worrying about the rate being too low, removing some urgency to pre-emptively raise rates and prevent the economy from running too hot.

Officials have signaled they are likely to back off from the more ambitious employment goal that returns the Fed to some version of the framework that existed before the more novel changes. Other elements of the 2020 changes might one day be relevant if the Fed is constrained by rates that have already been cut to near zero and can’t go any lower.

The Fed is doing this now because officials pledged to conduct a review of their strategy every five years.

The 2020 revisions responded to economists’ concerns that had been building for years. Even before Powell became chair in 2018, Harvard economist Lawrence Summers starkly warned at a conference that year of how, given the existing framework, the economy was “singularly brittle." With rates stuck at historically low levels, the Fed might be unable to respond forcefully to a future recession.

The Fed had been close to unveiling the innovations when the pandemic hit. Covid delayed its introduction until later in 2020. With interest rates pinned near zero, officials thought the new strategy was perfectly suited to the moment.

But when inflation took off in 2021, the Fed’s commitments to maintain low rates to spur a faster labor-market recovery put officials in a bind. Economic conditions could have reasonably called for rate increases later that year, but the central bank didn’t begin raising rates until March 2022.

By that point, inflation had reached levels not seen in four decades. The “raging inferno," as one Fed official put it that year, was nothing like the modest overshoot of the inflation target the central bank had in mind.

The delay has sparked a debate among economists about what went wrong. In a detailed study last year, economists Christina Romer and David Romer at the University of California, Berkeley, argued that the 2020 framework itself was a reason the Fed acted so slowly. They concluded that officials became too focused on getting unemployment as low as possible.

“Arguably, this asymmetry contributed to a delayed response to the inflation surge of 2021-22," said Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice chair, at a conference last year.

Some Fed officials disagree. They say the framework changes weren’t the main problem. Instead, they fault significant forecast errors made by the Fed and many outside economists in 2021—that inflation would prove so short-lived that the Fed shouldn’t adjust rates in response.

The Fed misjudged how the U.S. economy’s capacity to produce goods and services had declined, and as a result “it kept in place an exceptionally accommodative monetary policy longer than it would have," said Richard Clarida, who was Fed vice chair in 2020, in a lecture.

Even under the old framework, policymakers would have waited for some time to see whether pandemic-related disruptions would resolve before raising rates, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke said at a conference last year.

“Up until about the fall of 2021, it was an open question about whether or not the inflation shock was going to prove to be short-lived or not," said Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.

Luzzetti said the mistakes weren’t the result of the new framework itself but rather from how it was implemented with separate choices in the weeks and months that followed its rollout. Fed officials made specific promises to delay raising rates to demonstrate how seriously they took the new approach, and later were reluctant to break those commitments abruptly.

They also wanted to avoid shocking markets by hastily ending, or tapering, a separate stimulus program. Their fear was rooted in the bond market’s “taper tantrum" from 2013, when investors reacted badly to a similar effort.

The episode illustrates the risk of assuming the next decade will necessarily look like the one that preceded it.

After the 2008 financial crisis, the European Central Bank “got in a lot of trouble for raising interest rates" to guard against inflation risks when weak growth turned out to be the bigger worry, said Harvard’s Kenneth Rogoff at a conference the Fed organized in May as part of its current review. Over the decade that followed, “the whole lesson was we don’t need to be tough on inflation," he said.

Similarly, worries about rock-bottom interest rates that broadly seemed appropriate in 2020 seem absurd today.

The bigger challenges Fed officials worry they could face going forward—how to respond to shocks that push up inflation and reduce employment—can’t be neatly answered in any framework.

“One thing we learned is you want a robust framework—one that hopefully does not get completely overturned by macroeconomic outcomes over a one-, two- or three-year horizon," said Luzzetti.

Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com