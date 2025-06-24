Powell reaffirms wait-and-see posture on rate cuts, citing solid economy
Summary
The Fed chair is set to testify Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee. The hearings follow an emerging rift within the Fed on rate cuts and sharp criticism from Trump.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to tell lawmakers on Tuesday that the central bank remains focused on making sure any one-time increases in prices from higher tariffs won’t turn into an “ongoing inflation problem."
