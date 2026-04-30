At his Senate confirmation hearing last week, Kevin Warsh told lawmakers that the Federal Reserve needed a serious shaking up, with “messier meetings” and “a good family fight” at an institution that has cultivated discipline and consensus.
Powell won’t leave. The Fed won’t cut. Warsh will have to deal with both.
SummaryA divided committee, external political pressures, and an energy shock—Kevin Warsh is inheriting a Fed unlike any his predecessors faced.
At his Senate confirmation hearing last week, Kevin Warsh told lawmakers that the Federal Reserve needed a serious shaking up, with “messier meetings” and “a good family fight” at an institution that has cultivated discipline and consensus.
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