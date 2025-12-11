Powell’s hawkish talk could just be talk. Why the Fed might not be done cutting rates.
Summary
Markets continue to price in over two cuts in 2026, betting that labor-market softness will outweigh lingering inflation pressures.
The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the third time in four months on Wednesday while signaling that further easing is far from assured.
