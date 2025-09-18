Powell’s last stand: Balancing a tricky economy and intense political pressure

When the Federal Reserve cut interest rates Wednesday, it looked like routine monetary policy. Markets largely shrugged, and Chair Jerome Powell mostly avoided acrimonious dissents over a decision that came amid unprecedented political confrontation.

The pivot he began with Wednesday’s reduction might represent Powell’s last stand to prove an independent U.S. central bank can navigate complex crosscurrents before appointees more aligned with President Trump’s priorities assume greater control. Powell’s term as chair ends in the spring.

For the third time in his tenure, Powell is attempting the delicate maneuver of cutting rates not because a recession appears imminent, but rather to prevent one. His 2019 effort was interrupted by the pandemic before its effectiveness could be judged. Last year, the labor market steadied itself, but a decline in inflation stalled this year amid rising prices that could reflect the effects of large tariff increases by Trump.

The upshot is that this is a riskier calculation. The Fed is navigating an extraordinary challenge to its traditional independence on top of both weaker growth and sticky inflation that didn’t complicate those other episodes.

History offers three potential outcomes for Powell’s gambit. In the mid-1990s, the Fed successfully engineered a “soft landing" by dialing back rate hikes and extending economic expansion without igniting inflation—the holy grail every Fed chair seeks to replicate.

In 1967, premature cuts helped kindle the persistent price pressures of the 1970s that were exacerbated by political pressure and a misdiagnosis of economic conditions. And in 1990, 2001 and 2007, cuts weren’t able to prevent recession.

Fed officials’ projections released Wednesday for growth, inflation and employment were little changed from June. While only a narrow majority had penciled in two cuts back then, on Wednesday a slim majority projected three cuts for the remainder of 2025, including this week’s cut. That change is a signal that consecutive rate cuts at the Fed’s October and December meetings have become more likely.

The reason? A meaningful slowdown in the pace of job growth this summer. When the Fed agreed to hold rates steady seven weeks ago, “the labor market was in solid condition," Powell said Wednesday.

Revisions lowered three-month average job gains to 29,000 in August from an initially reported 150,000 in June. That latter number was the latest data available at the Fed’s prior meeting. The figures suggest “there really is meaningful downside risk," Powell said.

Fed governor and White House economic adviser Stephen Miran

Some economists say those are reasons Powell and his colleagues should have been even more aggressive, including by making a larger half-point reduction this week. “Job growth has rarely slowed to its current pace and then reaccelerated" without a recession in between, said Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, a Los Angeles-based asset manager.

There has only been one close exception since 1990: last summer, when private-sector job growth slowed through August and then picked up. “Could we repeat the feat? I’m not sure, but I’m skeptical," he said.

Cleveland is worried the Fed has put too much emphasis on the risks that tariffs will stoke inflation and not enough attention on how they could derail hiring, including for manufacturers that face higher costs for imported goods and materials. Companies facing higher input costs might protect profits by freezing hiring and not replacing workers when they leave, making labor markets more brittle and susceptible to a slowdown that feeds on itself.

Others are concerned that the Fed could misread structural shifts as temporary cyclical weakness. The Trump administration’s policy experiments—including immigration restrictions that are limiting labor force growth and tariff increases far broader than in his first term—might be permanently altering the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services.

That makes them especially worried about cutting rates too much. After years of elevated inflation, consumers and businesses could grow more accustomed to regular price increases in a way that allows higher inflation to persist, said Ethan Harris, former head of global economic research at Bank of America.

“We shouldn’t assume that because economists are confident that the Fed will get inflation down that the average person is," said Harris. “There’s a bit of a disconnect here. The average American is very worried about inflation. Inflation concerns drove the last election."

Buoyant stock markets highlight a puzzle: Despite unease about labor-market softness and a stagnant housing sector, consumer spending has held up and businesses are pouring money into artificial-intelligence infrastructure. The question is whether spending will eventually weaken as income growth slows or whether it can be sustained by other forces.

Powell was upfront about the two-sided risks of weaker employment and firmer inflation. “There’s no risk-free path," he said.

Some of Powell’s explanations for the rate cut—and officials’ economic and rate projections—seemed more muddled than usual, but that reflected the moment, said Blake Gwinn at RBC Capital Markets. “We don’t think it’s his fault that no coherent, clear take exists," he said.

For now, Powell has managed to maintain consensus despite disagreement over the outlook and intense political heat. Three Fed officials who cast votes this week—all of them presidents of regional Fed banks—have recently signaled apprehension about inflation but backed Wednesday’s move. So did two Fed governors who dissented from July’s decision, arguing then that the central bank should be cutting rather than holding rates steady.

The latest reduction will lower the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range between 4% and 4.25%.

On Wednesday, Powell faced a dissent only from one Fed governor, Stephen Miran, who began the week as a senior adviser to Trump but was confirmed and sworn in to a 4½-month term in time to vote at this week’s meeting. Miran favored a larger half-point cut and projected rates of just below 3% by year-end.

The rate projections highlight the prospect of more contentious debates ahead, divisions likely to persist regardless of who chairs the Fed. Seven of 19 meeting participants penciled in no more cuts this year and two thought only one more cut would be needed.

If the incoming data doesn’t resolve divisions, Powell faces the prospect of defending the central bank’s independence one precarious decision at a time. “We’re in a meeting-by-meeting situation," he said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com